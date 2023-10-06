Argentina’s Bailando Tops September Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentinean dance competition series Bailando earned the most followers on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered in September, according to The WIT.

A local adaptation of the format Bailando por un sueño, Bailando garnered 287,000 followers after its debut on América TV. Hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, who counts 10.4 million followers of his own, the show sees eight couples made of one ordinary person and one celebrity dance in front of a professional jury.

After premiering on September 4, the Turkish drama Safir (Sapphire) racked up 220,000 followers to land in second place. The atv series follows Yaman and Feraye, who have secretly been in love since childhood. The cast features Özge Yağız and İlhan Şen, who have 3.8 million and 1.4 million followers, respectively.

More Turkish dramas took third and fourth place on the list, with FOX’s Bambaşka Biri (Another Love) scoring 169,000 followers and Yabani (Wild Heart) picking up 89,000. Bambaşka Biri, centering on a newly appointed Istanbul prosecutor who meets an ambitious TV anchor after being entrusted with a brutal murder case, has a star-studded cast that includes Hande Erçel (31.2 million followers) and Burak Deniz (6.9 million). Yabani, meanwhile, stars Simay Barlas (1.8 million followers) and Halit Özgür Sarı (1.7 million) and follows the life of a young man who was kidnapped as a child from a wealthy family and grew up on the streets.

The latest addition to The Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, premiered on ABC in the U.S. at the end of September, scoring 79,000 followers after fans tuned in. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, who has his own following of 224,000, the new spin-off sees one hopeless romantic search for a partner to share his sunset years with.

Prime Video’s Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis, took sixth place with 72,000 followers. The show is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes. Its ensemble cast includes Jaz Sinclair (1.3 million followers), Chance Perdomo (1 million), Maddie Phillips (169,000) and Lizze Broadway (110,000).

In seventh place is ITV1’s My Mum, Your Dad, with 53,000 followers. The U.K. adaptation of the format follows singles in their 40s and 50s as they live together in a country house, trying to find love again, unaware that their adult children are the ones who will choose their future partner. Davina McCall, who counts 1.7 million Instagram followers, hosts the local iteration.

With a cast featuring Serkay Tütüncü (2.2 million followers), Cansu Tosun (1 million), Ceren Moray (682,000) and Ayça Bingöl (259,000), FOX Turkey’s Kirli Sepeti (Laundry Box) picked up 44,000 followers after its late September premiere to come in eighth place. The drama tells the story of women working as maids in a luxurious villa.

Ninth place went to another Turkish drama: Kanal D’s Dilek Taşı (A Father’s Promise). Set in the 1980s, it follows a wealthy family who is forced to adopt the child of a man on trial facing the death penalty. With Salih Bademci (1.3 million followers) and Hazal Subaşı (1.1 million) starring, the show scored 37,000 followers.

With 34,000 followers to round out September’s list in tenth place, Telecinco’s Vamos a ver (Let’s Have a Look) debuted on September 11. Hosted by Patricia Pardo (122,000 followers) and Joaquín Prat (114,000), the Spanish midday show covers major social issues and the latest celebrity news.

