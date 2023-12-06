Turkish Drama Sakla Beni Tops November Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish romance drama Sakla Beni (Lost in Love) generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in November, according to The WIT.

The Star TV series garnered 115,000 followers after its premiere on November 3. Starring Cemre Baysel (3.9 million followers), Uraz Kaygılaroğlu (2.7 million) and Asude Kalebek (52,800), it tells the story of the complicated relationship between Mete and Naz, the heir and heiress of two rich and powerful families, who have been promised to each other since birth.

A Turkish drama took second place on the list as well, with Kudüs Fatihi: Selahaddin Eyyubi (Conqueror of Jerusalem: Saladin Ayyubi) picking up 78,000 followers after its launch on TRT1. The period piece tells the life story of Selahaddin Eyyubi, who became one of the most important heroes of the Islamic world by liberating Jerusalem from the 88-year Crusader occupation. Among its stars are Uğur Güneş (680,000 followers), Ekin Türkmen (122,000) and Dilin Döğer (26,600).

Another Turkish drama rounds out the top three of November’s list. FOX’s Şahane Hayatım (My Wonderful Life), about a young mother whose life begins to change when she meets a handsome rich man with secrets of his own, racked up 58,000 followers. The star-studded cast features Onur Tuna, Hilal Altınbilek and Yiğit Özşener, who each have large followings of their own. Tuna counts 2.9 million followers, Altınbilek has 1.2 million, and Özşener has 157,000.

In fourth place is Ranking the Talent, a talent contest that debuted on The Netherlands’ SBS6 on November 4. Artists’ live performances are evaluated from 1 to 10 by the studio audience, but their scores are kept secret. Celebrities and viewers at home then guess their ranking on an app to win prizes. The show picked up 57,000 followers, boosted by host Johnny de Mol’s own following of 466,000.

A new Czech-Slovak adaptation of Big Brother landed in fifth place with 26,000 followers. The VOYO and Markíza TV series sees housemates from both countries participate in tasks, nominations and live evictions, with the public voting to determine the ultimate winner of €100,000. It is hosted by Míra Hejda, who has more than 96,000 followers.

The competition series HairStyle: The Talent Show came in sixth with 20,000 followers. Spun off in five different local versions in Italy, Spain, the U.K., the U.S. and Brazil, it sees ten top hair professionals face challenges to win the keys to their own custom hair salon and €150,000. Italian stylist Rossano Ferretti (9,000 followers) acts as a judge and mentor.

Kanal D’s Bir Derdim Var (Light in the Dark), a Turkish adaptation of the medical drama Oltre la Soglia (On the Brink), which follows a psychiatrist who treats teenagers with mental problems, features a star-studded cast with Birce Akalay (3.1 million followers), Başak Gümülcinelioğlu (2.3 million), Mert Fırat (946,000) and Engin Hepileri (142,000). Boosted by the popularity of its cast members, the show earned 18,000 followers after its debut.

Starring Alice Braga, Emma Corrin and Brit Marling, A Murder at the End of the World racked up 14,000 followers after its premiere on FX in the U.S. and Disney+ in multiple other territories. The mystery series follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. The cast members each have their own significant following, with Braga counting 931,000 followers, Corrin having 852,000, and Marling counting 357,000.

The Turkish youth action series Kod Adı Kırlangıç (Code Name Swallow) landed in ninth place with 11,000 followers. The show follows the adventures of a group of friends passionate about new technologies who live in the same neighborhood and build drones. The TRT1 show has among its cast Gizem Arıkan (320,000 followers), Korhan Herduran (96,000) and Serkan Şenalp (84,000).

Rounding out November’s list is Las Estrellas’ El maleficio (The Curse), a new version of the telenovela of the same name that aired in 1983. The Mexican series, which earned 9,000 followers, tells the story of a respectable widow and mother who marries a mysterious millionaire. The cast features Marlene Favela (6.3 million followers), Julián Gil (4.2 million) and Sofía Castro (1.2 million).

