ITV Studios & Jaye Entertainment in Distribution Pact

ITV Studios has named Jaye Entertainment as its new distribution agent in South Korea.

Starting in 2024, the exclusive two-year deal will see Jaye Entertainment representing ITV Studios’ catalog of finished content throughout South Korea. This includes the reality hit Love Island, Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, the dramas Line of Duty and Vigil and the landmark natural history series A Year on Planet Earth.

Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP for the Asia Pacific, global partnerships, at ITV Studios, said: “ITV Studios has been considering an agency arrangement in South Korea for some time, and we are delighted to work with a company as commercial and widely respected as Jaye Entertainment. The relationship will continue to supply our many South Korean partners with our extensive scripted and non-scripted portfolio of content, which has been finding appreciative audiences.”

Se Hoon Kim, team leader of Jaye Entertainment, said: “We are excited to forge this partnership, bringing on-ground presence and local expertise to represent ITV’s content in the Korean market. Our team specializes in distributing foreign content to a broad range of local, regional and global partners, and we are very excited to work with ITV.”