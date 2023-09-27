ITV Studios Taps Airbnb Alum Tom Clark

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV Studios has tapped former Airbnb executive Tom Clark as executive VP of commercial strategy and global partnerships.

Clark will join the team that monetizes ITV Studios’ portfolio of entertainment formats and maximizes commercial opportunities for the group’s scripted and non-scripted IP. He will take up the role on October 2 and report to Ruth Berry, managing director of global partnerships.

Clark joins ITV Studios from Airbnb, where he was director of experiences commercial operations. He headed up the global team responsible for the strategic growth and operational management of the Airbnb Experiences global marketplace.

Prior to that, Clark was commercial director at PRS for Music and help a number of roles at The Walt Disney Company over 12 years, eventually rising to VP and head of digital media distribution for EMEA. He supported the launch of Disney’s first global direct-to-consumer subscription video offering in the U.K., which has evolved to become Disney+.

“In the incredibly fast-paced global content and distribution business, we face new challenges and huge opportunities every day,” Berry said. “Tom’s aptitude for identifying sustainable new revenue streams, particularly in the digital sphere, and interpreting data will be invaluable as we continue to grow and adapt.”

Clark added, “ITV Studios has a world class portfolio and is perfectly positioned for new opportunities in the continually evolving media landscape. I am delighted to be joining Ruth and the team to build on ITV Studios’ innovative ambitions and reinforce their commercial success.”