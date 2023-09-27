KOCCA to Participate in New York Comic Con

ADVERTISEMENT

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism are set to open a joint pavilion at the upcoming New York Comic Con.

KOCCA aims to strengthen the competitiveness of K-story and comics IP in the North American region and expand into overseas markets. The New York Comic Con Korean Pavilion is set to hold various events with a teen concept.

Through collaboration with WEBTOON, a leader in the webcomics industry in the North American market, the Korean Pavilion will showcase the IP Marry My Husband. In addition, various events such as exhibitions, distribution of goods and on-site events from five companies, including Daon Creative’s Pavilion of Green, Ultra Media’s Mosquito War, DCC ENT’s Gunther the Corpse Knight and HYBE’s DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR will be held.

Plans have also been made to hold the 2023 K-Story & Comics in America business networking event in October, after the New York Comic Con event. For the event, 60 participants from 49 companies have been confirmed to join the first round of buyer recruitment.

Kyung-hwa Ji, head of the Korean Wave Support Team at KOCCA, said, “We are discovering and promoting overseas business opportunities tailored to K-content in order to expand into the world’s largest American content market.” She added that it will make active efforts to spread the K-content craze in the North American region through various support programs.