Comedy Thriller Dead Hot to Debut on Prime Video

The six-part comedy thriller Dead Hot from Quay Productions is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland in 2024.

Created and written by Charlotte Coben (The Stranger, Stay Close, Shelter) and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s a Sin, Nolly, Happy Valley, Stay Close), the series explores family, class, trauma and identity as it follows best friends Elliot and Jess, twentysomethings who are united by grief over losing Peter, Elliot’s first and only love and Jess’s twin brother, who disappeared five years prior under mysterious circumstances. When Elliot meets someone new who has his own dark secrets and Jess is contacted by someone claiming to be her brother, their lives are thrown into disarray.

Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Screw) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane, Then You Run, I May Destroy You) star as Elliot and Jess. Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, After Life) and Peter Serafinowicz (The School for Good and Evil, The Tick) have also joined the cast.

Sam Arbor (Heartstopper) is director on block one, and David Sant (Significant Other, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything) as director on block two. The series is produced in association with ITV Studios, which is handling international distribution.

“Charlotte Coben is a clever writer, and the scripts she has delivered for Dead Hot are outstanding; she’s a natural talent,” Schindler said. “I’m delighted she chose Quay Street Productions for this exciting project. Dead Hot is a unique story with heartbreak, humor and absurdity, with two magnificent rising stars leading a brilliant cast. There are plenty of surprises along the way, and we’re delighted to be bringing this to life.”

“Dead Hot is a page-turner and I’m thrilled to be part of this story with such a wonderful team,” Hasna commented. “It’s been such a joy collaborating on a project with so many early career creatives, both on-screen and off. I can’t wait for the world to see the wonderful, wacky world we’ve created and to go on a journey full of adventure and heartfelt friendship in equal measure.”

Oparah added, “I’m beyond excited to be bringing this zany world to life with such a talented creative team. This story is a thrilling roller-coaster ride with a lot of funny, crazy twists and turns that are driven by something we can all identify with—family, both blood and chosen. I’m looking forward to everyone joining Jess and Elliot on the ride!”