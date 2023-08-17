NATPE Global Appoints New Advisory Board

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has appointed a new advisory board with top executives representing all genres across the international business ahead of its return to Miami from January 16 to 18.

The newly appointed members include Sheila Aguirre, executive VP of co-production and distribution, international, Latin America and Hispanic U.S. at Fremantle; Nick Smith, executive VP of formats at All3Media International; Hannah Pillemer, executive VP of creative services at MarVista Entertainment; Jamie Schouela, president of global channels and media at Blue Ant Media; Kelly Day, VP of Amazon’s Prime Video International; Beth Anderson, senior VP and general manager of FAST channels and VOD sales at BBC Studios; Ilan Arboleda, co-founder and producer of CreativeChaos; and Matthew Ashcroft, CEO of Parade Media Group.

Other members are Jeff Clanagan, president and chief distribution officer at Hartbeat; Elif Dagdeviren, managing partner of Calinos Films; Bobby Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN; Ava Greenfield, scripted television agent at CAA; Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming at Hallmark Media; Samuel Harowitz, VP of content acquisition and partnerships at Tubi; Bruce David Klein, president and executive producer at Atlas Media Corp; Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution; and Courtney Thomasma at executive VP of streaming at AMC Networks.

“We are honored to welcome this impressive group of executives who will share their expertise and counsel to help reframe and rejuvenate the NATPE experience,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director at NATPE Global. “There are foundational elements that will remain core to the 60-year-old event, but we are committed to shaking things up and addressing key and current trends and issues across the global content business.”