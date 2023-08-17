Thursday, August 17, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Strong Gains Forecast for Arabic SVOD Market

Strong Gains Forecast for Arabic SVOD Market

Mansha Daswani 1 hour ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

By 2029, there will be 28 million SVOD subscribers across 13 Arabic-speaking countries, up from 15 million this year, according to Digital TV Research.

Netflix is expected to lead the market at 6 million subs, but local player Shahid VIP won’t be far behind at 5.4 million, with another key regional operator, StarzPlay, in third at 4.9 million. Digital TV Research expects Disney+ will have 3.6 million SVOD subscribers, Prime Video 3.5 million and OSN+ at 2.4 million. The three major local platforms—StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+—will account for 46 percent of total subscriptions in Arabic markets by 2029.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted: “As some of the U.S.-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Pluto TV Expands DAZN Channels Lineup

Free streaming platform Pluto TV has clinched a deal with sports streamer DAZN, bringing new channels to its lineup in multiple territories, including Germany.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.