Global SVOD Subs to Reach 1.79 Billion

According to Digital TV Research, global SVOD subscriptions are forecast to increase by 321 million between 2023 and 2029 to reach 1.79 billion.

The U.S. is expected to add 30 million subscriptions, followed by Brazil (up by 23 million) and India (27 million).

Six U.S.-based platforms are forecast to have 946 million SVOD subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023. These platforms will collectively increase their subscriber bases by 196 million.

Netflix is poised to remain the largest single platform, adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, taking its total to 298 million. Disney+ is expected to have 192 million, which is more than 100 million subscribers less than Netflix, with significantly less investment and take-up in the Asia-Pacific region. [These forecasts assume that Hotstar will continue as part of the Disney stable.]

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Platforms now measure their success through their profitability. This means that already-profitable Netflix will benefit more than its U.S.-based competitors.”