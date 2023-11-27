Sky Lands ATP & WTA Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has secured new five-year partnerships with ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP, and WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, which will see over 80 tournaments made up of 4,000 matches become available on Sky Sports, NOW and WOW.

Sky now holds rights exclusively in the U.K. and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as non-exclusive rights in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol.

Live tennis will be available from 2024 on Sky Sports, and non-Sky subscribers can access the Tours via a NOW Sports Monthly membership, with selected highlights available on demand.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK and Ireland and Group CCO, said, “This is a fantastic time to see the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports across our markets, as tennis enters a new era with fresh and exciting talent making their way to the top of the sport. We are committed to bringing the two Tours together to elevate both male and female stars and deliver world-class coverage of the 80 events across 48 weeks of the year, creating a brand-new home for tennis fans.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said, “We are extremely excited by the commitment we are seeing from Sky to both men’s and women’s tennis. ATP Media prides itself on producing and delivering the huge amount of world-class content generated on the ATP Tour and the three Sky entities have shown themselves to be the perfect partners to provide this content to our many tennis fans. We share many of the same values, striving for innovation and excellence, and we hope this is just the start of an amazing new chapter for tennis in these Sky markets.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said, “This partnership is brilliant news for tennis fans who can look forward to more exciting action from the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024 and beyond with a strengthened calendar that will elevate the sport even further. Sky Sports are renowned for championing world-class sport, and we know that they will create a fantastic new platform to showcase our outstanding WTA and ATP athletes in one place. The future is bright for women’s sport and there is much more growth to come.”