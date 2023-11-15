Sky Sports Extends PGA Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

PGA of America and Sky Sports have clinched a three-year extension to their broadcast partnership for the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in the U.K. and Ireland.

The 2024 PGA Championship runs from May 13 to 19, while the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is set for May 23 to 26. They will air on Sky Sports Golf.

“We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports,” said Jeff Price, chief commercial officer at PGA of America. “This extension ensures that golf spectators across the U.K. and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May. We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience.”

“We’re really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years,” said Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports. “It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next three years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA.”