Wednesday, November 15, 2023
29 Distributors Set for London TV Screenings

Mansha Daswani


Taking place February 26 to March 1, 2024, the London TV Screenings is set to feature events from 29 distributors, with a raft of companies joining founding partners All3Media International, Banijay, Fremantle and ITV Studios.

The 2024 edition of the London TV Screenings will feature events hosted by U.S. heavyweights Paramount Global Content Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Warner Bros. International Television Production, NBCUniversal Formats, Fox Entertainment Global and Lionsgate. Also set to participate are Red Arrow Studios International, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, Eccho Rights, Off the Fence, Passion Distribution and STUDIOCANAL, as well as Abacus Media Rights, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, DCD Rights, Dogwoof, Federation Studios, FIFTH SEASON, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Newen Connect, TVF International and Viaplay Content Distribution.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings 2024 is set to be even bigger than the 2023 event, which is no mean feat in these challenging times. Having been a ‘must-attend’ for London-headquartered distributors for many years, the event is now warmly welcoming more participants from overseas, so it is really becoming a pivotal moment in the calendar that will continue to grow and evolve from one year to the next.”

The 2023 edition welcomed 28 studios/distributors and more than 500 international buyers.











