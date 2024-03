ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 edition of the London TV Screenings has been slated to run from February 24 to 28, following the recent event that saw an uptick of 50 percent more buyers in attendance, 750-plus in total, as well as 29 participating distributors and studios.

The fifth annual London TV Screenings will again see the four founding distributors—All3Media International, Banijay, Fremantle and ITV Studios—along with a growing number of other companies, collaborating to run sessions and events. Attendees will have the opportunity to get exclusive first looks and “deep dives” into scripted and non-scripted content, as well as the chance to connect with on- and off-screen talent.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The 2024 London TV Screenings were another resounding success, becoming bigger and more international than ever before. The free-to-attend, packed schedule seems to have resulted in larger teams of buyers coming to London so that nothing is missed, which only speaks to the quality of the programs on offer and the value the week delivers. We’re very excited about the prospect of 2025 and what we can accomplish in this now unmissable event in the industry calendar.”