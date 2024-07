ADVERTISEMENT

The London TV Screenings is expanding its annual event again, with the 2025 edition to run for five days from February 23 to February 28.

The 2025 edition will kick off with STUDIOCANAL hosting a showcase at the Ham Yard Hotel early Sunday evening. It will conclude on Friday afternoon, with events held by the four founding distributors, All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios throughout the five days. All events will span locations across Leicester Square, Soho and Covent Garden.

Banijay Entertainment will be at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly on February 26 with scripted and non-scripted in the morning, followed by formats in the afternoon. The other three distribute events will run at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. ITV Studios Festivals will host an event throughout the day on February 26, covering formats, non-scripted and drama. All3Media International will hold an event during the afternoon of February 27. Fremantle will lead an event on the morning of February 28, covering scripted, non-scripted and formats.

The fifth annual London TV Screenings will also see 30-plus other companies collaborate to run free-to-attend independent events. Attendees will get exclusive first looks and deep dives into some of the most anticipated scripted and non-scripted titles, including formats, as well as the chance to connect with on- and off-screen talent.

The 2024 London TV Screenings, which expanded the event to four days, saw a 50 percent uplift in buyer attendance, with over 750 in total. It also drew in 29 participating distributors/studios, an increase from 2023.

“The London TV Screenings has firmly cemented itself as the leading distribution event in the U.K., with last year’s edition seeing a surge in attendance across the capital,” a London TV Screenings spokesperson said. “To ensure nothing is missed, and to accommodate an ever-expanding schedule, we’re delighted to begin the 2025 Screenings a day earlier, meaning we continue to deliver a high-quality, unmissable and free-to-attend event to the international content community.”