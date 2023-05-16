Dates Set for London TV Screenings 2024 Edition

ADVERTISEMENT

The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings have revealed that the event will return for its fourth edition from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

The third annual event in 2023 attracted 28 studios/distributors, an 87 percent increase on the 2022 edition, and more than 500 international buyers. It comprised a full schedule of events, each taking place in landmark West End locations.

Participating companies of the 2023 edition included ITV Studios, All3Media International, Fremantle, Banijay Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, Eccho Rights, FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios International, TVF International and more.

The fourth annual Screenings will again see leading distributors work together to offer curated sessions, exclusive first looks and deep dives into some of the most anticipated formats, scripted and non-scripted content.

The London TV Screenings was founded by five leading London-based distributors: All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One (eOne), Fremantle and ITV Studios.

“The third annual London TV Screenings proved that the event is firmly embedded in the annual buying calendar, packing out the largest and most prestigious screening venues London has to offer,” a spokesperson said. “We’re delighted to continue to deliver this premium and unmissable experience for buyers in 2024.”