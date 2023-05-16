AMC Networks Adds 12 FAST Channels to Redbox

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has inked a deal with AMC Networks to add 12 FAST channels to the Redbox Free Live TV app, which can be accessed on Roku, Samsung TVs and many other devices.

The AMC channels coming to Redbox are The Walking Dead Universe, featuring 24-hour programming that includes cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and more; Portlandia, featuring episodes and characters from the hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein; Stories by AMC, providing access to fan-favorite AMC shows; and AMC Thrillers, with a collection of action and thriller titles.

Additional channels include Slightly Off IFC, featuring cult-favorite sketch series and offbeat comedic works from the biggest names in comedy; IFC Films Picks, with the best independent films from IFC Films and IFC Midnight; All Reality WE tv, featuring reality programming; All Weddings WE tv, with wedding programming; AMC en Español, featuring critically acclaimed shows 100 percent in Spanish; ALLBLK Gems, with ALLBLK programming; MSG SportsZone, providing a deep dive into players, personalities, teams and sports; and Anime x HIDIVE, featuring classic anime series to hot new hits.

Now, the Redbox Free Live TV service will soon surpass 180 FAST channels, and the company expects to eclipse 200 by early summer.

“The Walking Dead and Portlandia are some of AMC Networks’ most iconic series, and the ability for our consumers to watch them 24 hours a day will be an immediate hit,” said Laura Florence, senior VP and general manager of digital for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Our Redbox Free Live TV app continues to scale with brands and series our viewers know and love. We should quickly reach 200 channels by summer and have plans to scale even further later this year.”

“Making our popular and high-quality content available to viewers whenever and wherever they might want to watch it on ad-supported platforms with our show and network brands clearly present is central to our distribution philosophy,” said Evan Adlman, executive VP of commercial sales and revenue operations for AMC Networks. “We are thrilled to expand the reach of our FAST channels and shows on Redbox Free Live TV through this exciting partnership.”