Spotlight: ZDF Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swarm, an adaptation of Frank Schätzing’s bestseller on offer from ZDF Studios, follows scientists as they race to discover what is causing strange behavior in marine life.

Spellbound sees a 15-year-old find her family’s spell book and unknowingly undoes a protection spell hiding her identity.

The Six Continents Revealed explores how nature has affected the development of human societies and cultures. “This series reveals a rich treasure trove of remarkable findings that connect history, science and everyday culture,” says Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO.

Schäfer adds: “The Six Continents Revealed is a compelling historical-cultural biography of the world we live in and boasts high production values.”