Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Spotlight: ZDF Studios

Spotlight: ZDF Studios

World Screen 13 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The Swarm, an adaptation of Frank Schätzing’s bestseller on offer from ZDF Studios, follows scientists as they race to discover what is causing strange behavior in marine life.

Spellbound sees a 15-year-old find her family’s spell book and unknowingly undoes a protection spell hiding her identity.

The Six Continents Revealed explores how nature has affected the development of human societies and cultures. “This series reveals a rich treasure trove of remarkable findings that connect history, science and everyday culture,” says Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO.

Schäfer adds: “The Six Continents Revealed is a compelling historical-cultural biography of the world we live in and boasts high production values.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Dates Set for London TV Screenings 2024 Edition

The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings have revealed that the event will return for its fourth edition from February 26 to March 1, 2024.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.