Spotlight: FOX Entertainment Global

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment Global has a slate of new and catalog content from across the FOX linear and streaming portfolio.

This includes Grimsburg and Krapopolis, part of the Animation Domination franchise, “which for more than three decades has brought the absolute best adult animation to viewers across the globe,” says Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and CEO of MarVista Entertainment.

Meanwhile, The Christmas Break follows Jack and Caroline, who travel to Caroline’s native Ireland for Christmas and find themselves at a crossroads in their marriage.

“FOX is the home to many of the shows, characters and moments that have changed pop culture forever,” says Szew.