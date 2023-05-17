NATPE Global Returning to Miami in January 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global is set for a return to Miami next year from January 16 to 18 at the InterContinental Hotel.

“The entertainment industry is exploding with change, creating new distribution opportunities and innovative ways to monetize content,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of the event’s owner, Brunico Communications. “At the same time, securing early access to new hit programming has never been more competitive or crucial. NATPE Global brings the entire media ecosystem together under one umbrella to do business in the world’s most valuable market for content.”

NATPE Global’s new home offers suites, cabanas and 100,000 square feet of exhibition space at flexible levels of entry and scale.

“Fresh off the heels of the successful reintroduction of the NATPE Budapest market, we look forward to welcoming our clients back to our flagship marketplace and the most storied content event on the industry calendar,” added Goldstein.