January Digital Editions Now Available

The January (NATPE Global & Content Americas) digital editions of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal WorldScreenings.com and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

A Q&A with FOX Entertainment Global’s Tony Vassiliadis, plus video interviews with The Ivy’s Burçin Terzioğlu and Onur Tuna and the team behind Davos 1917.

TV Latina

Turkish Love Story: A look at how Turkish dramas have conquered Latin America over the last decade; Aiming for Gains: Leading distributors discuss their distribution strategies for the LatAm region. Plus, Q&As with Gordon Ramsay, Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Fernando Medin and FOX Entertainment’s Rob Wade.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, in Spanish, including links to trailers.