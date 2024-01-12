Viaplay Group Renews UFC Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group has extended its exclusive rights to air UFC events in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway in a new multiyear agreement.

UFC fans in those four Nordic countries will be able to view more than 40 live UFC events on the Viaplay streaming service each year, including all UFC numbered events and Fight Nights.

The next UFC event to air on Viaplay will be UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 on January 13, followed by the year’s first numbered event, UFC 297: Strickland vs. du Plessis on January 20, headlined by a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis and the women’s bantamweight fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

In addition to every main card fight, which will be shown with local-language commentary, Viaplay will show preliminary bouts from all events when a Nordic fighter is competing.

Peter Nørrelund, executive VP and chief sports and business development officer at Viaplay Group, said: “No MMA promotion attracts a bigger audience than UFC, in the Nordic region or worldwide. Extending our long-term partnership with UFC reflects our commitment to offering the most relevant sports to our viewers, and to supporting MMA’s ongoing growth. We look forward to bringing spectacular fight action to even more fans over the coming years on Viaplay as part of our unique live sports portfolio.”

David Shaw, executive VP of international and content at UFC, added: “We have had a long partnership with Viaplay and we really couldn’t ask for a better counterpart to help grow our brand in the Nordics. Their passion and dedication to UFC has been instrumental to our business, and we look forward to continuing to build stars and deliver the best MMA events in the world to our fans in the Nordics.”