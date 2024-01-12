Peacock Orders Comedy Starring Stephanie Hsu

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for Laid, a comedy starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

In Laid, a woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past. It is being produced by Universal Television in partnership with Fierce Baby, Davis Entertainment Television, Porchlight Films and All3Media International.

Laid is being written by Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn), who are also executive producing. Additional executive producers are John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby; Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films; and All3Media International.

The series is based on the Australian series Laid, created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher and produced by Liz Watts.