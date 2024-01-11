New Viaplay Netherlands CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group has appointed MTG alum Roger Lodewick as senior VP and CEO of Viaplay Netherlands.

Lodewick has a successful 20-year executive track record spanning a wide range of global gaming, entertainment, media and sports businesses and joins from ESL FACEIT Group, the world’s largest esports and gaming festival company, where he was president of sports games.

Lodewick previously spent four years heading up portfolio businesses owned by esports and gaming investment company Modern Times Group (MTG), holding the positions of CEO of DreamHack Sports Games and co-CEO of DreamHack.

In his new role, he will hold commercial and operational responsibility for the Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands and report to Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group’s executive VP and chief sports and business development officer.

Nørrelund said: “Roger brings the proven commercial, operational and strategic know-how to take our Dutch business to the next level. We have an outstanding sports streaming product that is profitable and continuously growing in value for fans across the Netherlands. I am very happy to welcome Roger to Viaplay as we look forward to the many opportunities ahead.”

Lodewick commented: “I’m thrilled to join Viaplay and lead the team who produce and commercialize the most appealing sports offering in the Netherlands. Since entering the Dutch market just two years ago, Viaplay has made numerous bold innovations and established a world-class production set-up. The company’s country-based operating model gives us both flexibility and local ownership, and I’m confident that we can continue growing and reinforce Viaplay’s position as the benchmark in Dutch sports streaming.”