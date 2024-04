ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Rossellini has joined forces with AWA Studios’ leadership team as a senior strategic advisor for guiding industry deals and building an innovative film financing capability.

Rossellini brings decades of experience creating high-level alliances between filmmakers, studios and financiers for a roster of films that includes James Cameron’s iconic Avatar franchise and Titanic, as well as Ang Lee’s Life of Pi.

Rossellini will work closely with AWA’s senior leadership team, including Jon Miller, co-chair; Matthew Anderson, co-chair and president; Zach Studin, studio head; and Bob Cohen, general counsel, on the next stage for AWA Studios, with responsibility for securing strategic financing and partnerships for feature film production, distribution and other exploitation.

The initial wave of projects Rossellini will focus on includes AWA Studios’ feature film adaptations of the graphic fiction series Hotell, Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal and Old Haunts.

“Vicki’s entertainment business expertise, her network of collaborators, and her skill in developing strategic partnerships are unparalleled within the industry, and we know she will be an incredible asset to our team as we accelerate our feature film slate and assess multi-film partnerships over the coming months,” said Miller.

Rossellini added, “As I learned more about AWA’s mission to bring graphic novel creators’ visions to life in film and television, I realized how closely this aligns with my passion for building truly strategic industry relationships and custom business and financial structures to propel film projects to their full potential. I’ve been so impressed with the range, quality and number of AWA Studios’ projects in development and am excited to help these unique films reach global audiences.”

Anderson said, “Creators with truly original works need every advantage in getting their stories adapted while also being well rewarded. Vicki’s skills and experience mean that strategic relationship-building and film financing are the latest, differentiated benefits AWA offers our creative partners, in addition to our exceptional editorial publishing team led by Axel Alonso and the most closely integrated film and television studio of any graphic fiction publisher, led by Zach Studin.”