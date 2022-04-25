Fremantle Pacts with AWA Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has entered into a strategic development deal with AWA Studios, the film and television division of AWA (Artists, Writers & Artisans).

The deal will see Fremantle and AWA Studios collaborate, and mutually identify and co-develop a slate of TV projects based on AWA’s IP library. Fremantle and AWA Studios will collaborate in all aspects of this partnership, with Fremantle leading on raising production finance and funding the development of projects. Fremantle will run studio efforts, execute physical productions and handle international distribution for all projects launched under this partnership.

The graphic fiction publisher and entertainment studio, which sold its millionth comic this year, was founded in 2018 by alumni of Marvel, DC, NBA, FOX and MTV. It is backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Sister and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Zach Studin, AWA Studios’ president, said, “Fremantle’s unparalleled success in creating global hits and their commitment to artists makes them an ideal partner for AWA Studios. This cutting-edge partnership with Fremantle continues the AWA Studios mission on behalf of our artists, writers and artisans—to bring their extraordinary stories to global audiences with world-class stewardship. We look forward to building exceptional television with Andrea Scrosati, Christian Vesper and the team at Fremantle.”

Christian Vesper, president of global drama at Fremantle, added: “Creative freedom sits at the heart of our DNA, where we unite to stay as free and creatively interesting as possible and supply films and series which audiences will respond to, making AWA Studios an ideal partner for Fremantle. This partnership will be a major benefit to us both, providing Fremantle with a unique opportunity to explore new ideas and original stories from exceptionally talented artists and writers—and in return, offering a creative home of a significant scale where they will benefit from a global approach.”