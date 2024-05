ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has expanded its global channels division, naming Matt Katrosar as senior VP of global ad sales and strategy and bringing on three new directors.

Katrosar joins the Fremantle from Telly, with prior experience at Paramount Global, CBS, Pluto TV and Viacom. In his newly created role, Katrosar will be responsible for driving FAST and AVOD channels, broadcast, social and content revenue growth across worldwide teams and accounts by bolstering Fremantle’s sales strategy.

Also, Keith Goss has joined Fremantle as senior director of global digital operations services, while James Meyer has been named director of global channels distribution and partnerships, and Liat Abada is director of global platform partnerships.

Goss joins from Roku. Meyer previously served at ITV Studios. Abada boards from VIZIO.

Jens Richter, CEO, Commercial and International, Fremantle said: “We are delighted Matt will be joining the commercial and international team in this newly created role. With Matt’s extensive experience in the U.S. and internationally, he will be pivotal in the expansion of the channels team, which will continue to drive Fremantle’s growth and success in this business area. I would also like to welcome Keith, James and Liat, who together will further enhance the success of the global channels group, and underlines our investment and focus on this important growth area.”

Katrosar added: “I am excited to be joining Fremantle and look forward to using this opportunity to accelerate the growth of the global channels team and amplify its success on a greater scale. It’s an honor to become part of this division at such an exciting time for the business and continue to develop our strong reputation in the direct-to-consumer space.”