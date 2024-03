ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has officially completed its acquisition of Asacha Media Group and its bouquet of labels based in France, Italy and the U.K.

Asacha is comprised of Kabo Family, Mintee and Srab Films in France; Picomedia and Stand By Me in Italy; and Arrow Media, Red Planet Pictures and Wag in the U.K.

Headquartered in Paris, Asacha will continue to be run by Gaspard de Chavagnac, co-founder and group CEO, who will report to Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s group COO and CEO for Continental Europe. De Chavagnac will continue to be supported by Marina Williams as chief content officer of Asacha. The portfolio of labels in France, Italy and the U.K. will continue to report to de Chavagnac.

Scrosati said: “We are pleased to welcome Asacha and its incredible labels, producers and creative talent, under Gaspard de Chavagnac to the Fremantle family. With the completion of the acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Gaspard, Marina and all of the label MDs and talent to achieve bigger things together within our new group.”

Added de Chavagnac: “I am thrilled about this deal with Fremantle, which is opening a new phase of Asacha’s journey as part of one of the leading production and distribution groups in the world. We—all Asacha talents and myself—are very excited to start working closely with Andrea Scrosati and all the Fremantle team to grow our labels and IPs.”