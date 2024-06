ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has tapped Thalia Crone, former director of EMEA content operations at Warner Bros. Discovery, as global head of media supply chain operations.

In the newly created role, Crone will be responsible for implementing an efficient end-to-end content delivery process across all areas within the Commercial and International division globally. She will also be responsible for optimizing the interaction with rights management, royalties estimations and data reporting.

Crone joins Fremantle with over 20 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry, with an extensive understanding of the content supply chain, vendor management, localization, distribution and change management. At Warner Bros. Discovery, she was responsible for the content supply chain and localization.

“We are delighted Thalia will be joining the Commercial and International team in this newly created global role,” said Bob McCourt, COO of Commercial and International at Fremantle. “With Thalia’s extensive experience in supply chain operations in the broadcast and media industry, she will be pivotal in ensuring our existing teams have the information, guidance and tools to deliver the most effective and efficient end-to-end process possible.”

Crone commented, “I am thrilled to be joining Fremantle in this newly created rol, and to work with the multiple teams both within the Commercial and International division, as well as across the wider Fremantle business, to design, develop, integrate and deliver a streamlined end-to end supply chain that will enhance and optimize our end-to-end processes.”