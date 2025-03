ADVERTISEMENT

RTL Group reported revenues of €6.25 billion ($6.8 billion) in 2024, including a gain of more than 40 percent in revenues from its streaming services.

Overall advertising revenues were flat at €3.1 billion ($3.4 billion), with TV advertising stable at €2.35 billion ($2.5 billion) and digital up 9.2 percent to €405 million ($438.7 million).

Revenues at Fremantle were stable at €2.25 billion as the acquisition of Asacha Media Group helped to offset an organic decline in revenues following knock-on effects from the 2023 Hollywood strikes and budget constraints at commercial broadcasters.

Streaming revenues rose by 42.4 percent to €403 million ($436.4 million), lifted by subs gains, increased prices in Germany and higher ad revenues for RTL+ in Germany and M6+ in France. As at the end of the year, RTL Group had 7.8 million paying subs for RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and M6+ in France, up 21.5 percent year on year.

Adjusted EBITA fell to €721 million due to a lower profit contribution from Groupe M6, partly offset by higher profit contributions from Fremantle and significantly lower streaming start-up losses at RTL Deutschland. Total group profit was €555 million.

“RTL Group once again demonstrated resilience in 2024,” said Thomas Rabe, CEO. “Despite challenging market conditions in the second half of the year, our results were in line with the guidance we provided at the beginning of 2024. More importantly, we reached turning points in our streaming services and content production business. As a result, we expect to significantly increase our operating profits in the coming years. Our streaming services continued to grow dynamically and significantly reduced their start-up losses in 2024. We are firmly on track to reach profitability by 2026. We have continued to strengthen our global content business, Fremantle. Thanks to a significant reduction of overheads and the contribution from Asacha Media Group, acquired in 2024, Fremantle reached a record result and significantly improved its Adjusted EBITA margin. We plan to increase Fremantle’s margin to 9 percent by 2026. Our strong results and cash flows enable us to pay an attractive dividend of €2.50 per share to our shareholders.”