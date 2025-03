ADVERTISEMENT

MIP Cancun is hosting a series of networking events in Colombia and Mexico in the coming weeks, aimed at identifying further growth opportunities.

On March 25, in Medellín, Colombia, a networking breakfast and industry panel will be held in collaboration with MECA1. The following day, March 26, a networking breakfast and industry panel will be held in Bogotá, Colombia, in collaboration with ProColombia.

On April 9, there will be a networking cocktail event as part of a full day of activities for the audiovisual community supported by Comisión de Filmaciones de la Ciudad de México. Taking place in Mexico City, it will be held in collaboration with Stage México Audiovisual and CANACINE.

The 12th edition of MIP Cancun takes place from November 18 to 21 at the Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico.