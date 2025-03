ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has promoted Joel Meyer to executive VP of worldwide production for Lionsgate Television, succeeding company veteran Gary Goodman.

Meyer will be heading up production of the studio’s slate of premium scripted series as well as overseeing its East Coast television production facilities in Yonkers, NY; Atlanta, GA; and Newark, NJ.

In his expanded role, Meyer will oversee production on all scripted series. Before joining Lionsgate, Meyer served as a producer for ABC Family and worked on series such as Switched at Birth, Jane By Design and Chasing Life.

Goodman is an 18-year Lionsgate veteran and has served as head of production throughout the Television Group’s growth.

“We’re pleased to promote Joel Meyer, a talented executive from within our ranks. He has led the charge on many key series while navigating the pandemic and the strikes, and his leadership and dedication will be critical to moving our Television Group forward,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs and Vice Chairman Sandra Stern. “We are grateful for Gary Goodman’s nearly 20 years of outstanding service to Lionsgate, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”