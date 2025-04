ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has established a new division focused on sports content, enlisting Owain Walbyoff to run the segment.

Fremantle Sports will focus on non-scripted and factual documentaries as well as new digital formats, working with the entertainment, drama, documentary and film teams. The new division expands on the company’s work in the sector already, including 72 Films’ All or Nothing (Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur) for Amazon; UFA’s All or Nothing: German National Team; Fremantle Australia’s Matildas: The World At Our Feet for Disney+; Wildside’s My Name is Francesco Totti for Sky; Fremantle Italy’s UNDERWATER: Federica Pellegrini for Amazon; En Cero Coma’s Los Williams for ETB in Spain and Netflix; and Monster Films’ Dirty Sports: The Biathlon Scandal for TV2 in Norway.

The launch of Fremantle Sports forms part of the company’s wider growth strategy, building on the successful expansion of Fremantle’s Drama & Film and Documentary businesses in recent years.

Walbyoff has been named director of sports, with a remit to partner with rights holders and brands and secure first look and co-production deals. The new global sports entertainment unit has been spearheaded by Amelia Brown, CEO of Fremantle UK; Gabriella Carriere, group head of strategy; Georgette Schlick, CEO of Fremantle Northern Europe; Jeff Hasler, president of Original Productions; and Mark Reynolds, global head of documentaries and factual.

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO at Fremantle, said, “Expanding our sports capabilities is an exciting next step in our growth strategy, following the successful blueprint that has delivered continued growth across our drama and film and documentaries pillars. Thanks to our exceptionally talented cohort of labels, we already have a strong offering for the genre, which we are thrilled to be evolving with Fremantle Sports under the expert guidance of Amelia, Gabriella, Georgette, Jeff, Mark and Owain. We look forward to providing global audiences with compelling sports storytelling and sports formats that engage the passions and desires of fans around the world.”