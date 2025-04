ADVERTISEMENT

Shout! Studios, the multiplatform media company backed by Oaktree Capital Management, has reached a deal with Anthem Sports & Entertainment to take control of Gravitas Ventures.

Shout! says it is “highly committed” to expanding its slate through the acquisition of entertainment companies and libraries while also partnering with independent rights owners on streaming channels. With the Gravitas Ventures acquisition, Shout! Studios secures access to some 3,300 titles across scripted, non-scripted, sports-related films and docs. The companies will continue to operate as distinct brands.

“Gravitas represents the next step in our continued expansion of the catalog at Shout,” said Garson Foos, CEO of Shout! Studios. “We are excited to join forces with the Gravitas team and see several opportunities to expand the distribution of the combined library.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gravitas to the Shout! family and believe it represents another successful example of Shout’s ability to identify and execute upon attractive library acquisitions in the space,” added Jared Frandle, managing director for Oaktree’s Special Situations Strategy. “We are excited to continue to support the entire Shout team as we pursue other organic growth and M&A opportunities going forward.”