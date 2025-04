ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Sneesby, former CEO of Nine Entertainment and Stan in Australia, is joining MBC Group as CEO in the wake of Sam Barnett’s departure to CME.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman of the MBC Group, noted, “Sam Barnett has played a key role in growing our group into a regional market leader within the competitive media and entertainment industry. I wish him great success in his move to Europe. Looking ahead, we have ambitious growth and expansion plans, and I’m confident that Mike Sneesby, along with our stellar team, will propel the group to new heights.”

Sneesby added: “I would like to thank Sheikh Waleed for his trust and support, and I look forward to working with him and the MBC Board. It is a privilege for me to join the team following Sam’s great success and leadership over many years. MBC leads the way in media across the region and we will continue our growth with increasing global impact. We will deliver on this through innovation, creativity, digital transformation and our continued commitment to the production of world-leading content with fresh and compelling storytelling.”