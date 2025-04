ADVERTISEMENT

Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has tapped MBC alum Sam Barnett as CEO, effective May 1.

Barnett succeeds Didier Stoessel, who remains as chief investment officer at PPF. “After conducting a thorough succession process, we are confident that Sam’s global expertise and leadership experience make him the right person to lead CME in the future,” said Stoessel.

PPF acquired CME four years ago and has led its transition into a digital media group, scaling the Voyo streaming service and launching Oneplay as it drives audience gains at its linear channels.

“I look forward to Sam and CME’s senior management continuing to lead the company to even greater successes, seizing the new opportunities in the company’s ongoing digital transition across our markets.”