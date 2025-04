ADVERTISEMENT

It’s All Made Up Productions, established by Adolescence director Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe, has sold a minority stake to Avalon.

The recently established indie has a base in London and plans to set up an office in Liverpool, with a slate of projects in development with broadcasters, studios and streamers in the U.K. and the U.S. The venture will focus on drama, film and documentaries. with Barantini and Beddoe committed to championing lesser-known and underrepresented voices and stories.

Beddoe, co-executive producer, said, “We’re delighted to be announcing our partnership with Avalon. They have a really good understanding of how we want to work; we’re an independent company that values creativity above all else, working with the best of the best to make dramas, films and documentaries with a global ambition. Avalon can help us do this and we look forward to the journey ahead with them.”

Barantini noted: “We want to tell powerful stories that resonate and provoke through film, television and documentaries on the biggest scale possible. We are deeply passionate about the industry and where we come from and this partnership with Avalon will take us to the next level.”

Avalon CEO Laura Kennedy added, “Sam and Phil are incredibly talented producers, with exceptional taste and creative vision. We are thrilled to be partnering with them on the growth of their company, and their slate of upcoming projects.”