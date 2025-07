ADVERTISEMENT

Spitting Image is being resurrected again, this time as a YouTube series.

The satirical puppet show first ran for a landmark 18 seasons from 1984 to 1996. It was briefly resurrected in 2020 on BritBox and ITV.

The new series, Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t, will be available to view on the official Spitting Image YouTube channel. A one-off teaser episode is now available.

Al Murray and Matt Forde, two of the writers of the stage show Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, are penning the new YouTube show from Avalon.