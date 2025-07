ADVERTISEMENT

Studio TF1 has tapped David O’Donoghue to serve as executive VP of international, overseeing collaboration across the group’s production companies in 11 markets and driving co-pro and business development opportunities.

Reporting to Pierre Branco, CEO of Studio TF1, O’Donoghue will be based in London. He was most recently COO of 42. Before that, he was head of studio for Universal International Studios. He previously served as COO and joint managing director of Carnival Films.

“David’s experience with major players like Universal Studios and Carnival Films, along with his in-depth knowledge of the English and American media markets, will be invaluable in accelerating our international expansion and IP strategy,” Branco noted. “His arrival underscores Studio TF1’s ambition to further establish itself as a global leader in the media industry.”

O’Donoghue added: “The opportunity to collaborate with the studio’s outstanding producers across Europe, Canada and the U.S. is truly unique, and I look forward to working with the teams in Paris and beyond as we continue to build an ambitious and international slate.”