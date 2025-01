ADVERTISEMENT

Avalon has promoted Paula Warwick to head of distribution, following the retirement of long-time director of distribution Isobel Hughes.

Avalon is also expanding the senior distribution team, with Adam Barth joining as senior VP of scripted and digital distribution, working alongside Carly Hardman-Betts, who continues as senior VP of global formats and program sales.

Under the new leadership structure, Warwick will lead the distribution team that has seen continual growth with both scripted shows such as Starstruck, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Not Going Out, Breeders and Catastrophe, as well as unscripted formats such as Taskmaster and Dog’s Behaving Very Badly. Warwick moves up from her current role at Avalon where she was responsible for the international rollout of the Taskmaster format in international markets. She has previously held positions as head of international formats at Lionsgate, head of international productions at Shine Group and commissioning editor for entertainment at ITV.

Barth joins Avalon from Eccho Rights/Night Train Media, where he held the role of head of commercial and distribution and director of co-productions.

Hardman-Betts joined Avalon’s distribution team in 2007, working across all territories and across both scripted and unscripted series.

Laura Kennedy, Avalon CEO, said: “We are excited to announce Paula as our new distribution head and delighted to welcome Adam to the company. I know Paula, along with a brilliant team, will continue to build on Isobel’s success. I would like to say a massive thank you to Isobel for her dedication over the years, scaling Avalon’s distribution business into an independent powerhouse.”

Warwick commented: “To head up the distribution business at Avalon is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to continue working with its world-class creative teams to bring the absolute best shows across scripted and unscripted to our partners around the world.”

Barth said: “I’m thrilled to join the distribution team at Avalon and collaborate with their talented group. Avalon’s track record speaks for itself, and I’m excited to maximize licensing opportunities for Avalon’s impressive catalog and upcoming scripted slate.”

Hardman-Betts added: “I’m excited to start the new year at Avalon with this exceptionally talented new team in place. Isobel will be greatly missed by all of us here and everyone in the business who has worked with her.”