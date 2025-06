ADVERTISEMENT

Shout! Studios has named Crunchyroll alum Thomas Breckenridge to the newly created role of director of product development and marketing for anime content.

Breckenridge will guide the acquisition, product development and marketing strategies for anime content, primarily focusing on licensing Japanese anime media for home media. He will work closely with MelissaBoag, executive VP, and senior members of the business affairs and acquisitions teams to identify new licensing opportunities and develop sales strategies for upcoming releases.

For the past seven years, Breckenridge served as merchandising manager at Right Stuf, where he played a key role in growing the company’s e-commerce business. Following Crunchyroll’s acquisition of Right Stuf, he stepped into the role of director of merchandising, expanding his focus to a broader, global market.

“I am delighted to welcome Thomas to our team,” Boag said. “He has a remarkable track record in merchandising, fueled by a profound passion for global pop culture, especially anime. His expertise and network in the industry make him an ideal appointment for this role. We look forward to Thomas playing a significant role in our growth and navigating the evolving landscape of fandom and media consumption.”