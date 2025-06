ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin Media customers across the U.K. and Ireland now have access to the wedotv movies channel.

The channel offers up a slate of some 750 films, including Rainy Day in New York, Exposed, The Last Five Years and Left Behind, with new titles being added every month.

wedotv CEO Philipp Rotermund said: “From the start, wedotv has been focused on providing our channels across all platforms, no matter if it is broadband, satellite or mobile. The objective continues to be as ubiquitous as possible and provide quality, free ad-supported content to consumers wherever they want to consume it. Our launch on Virgin Media is another step toward achieving that goal in the U.K.”

wedotv movies is also available in the U.K. on Freeview, Samsung TV Plus, LG, TCL, Hisense (VIDAA), Netgem, Plex, Whale TV and Titan OS.