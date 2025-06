ADVERTISEMENT

In May, YouTube extended its lead at the top of Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge with a 12.5 share of viewing, with the biggest gains in the month reported for Warner Bros. Discovery and FOX.

Second place on the ranking continues to be held by The Walt Disney Company with a 10.7 percent share, followed by NBCUniversal at 8 percent, Paramount at 7.9 percent and Netflix at 7.5 percent.

Warner Bros. Discovery delivered the largest gain, adding 0.3 share points for a 7 percent viewershi[ share, boosted by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The NBA Playoffs generated 31.4 billion viewing minutes overall in May across WBD and Disney entities.

FOX’s share rose to 7 percent thanks largely to gains at Tubi, as well as NASCAR on FOX Sports 1. Tubi achieved a platform-record 2.2 percent share.