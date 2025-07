ADVERTISEMENT

Wheelhouse Entertainment has tapped Jessica Zalkind, former senior VP of talent and content development at Paramount Global, as its new executive VP of talent and development.

In her new role, Zalkind will oversee talent for Wheelhouse, with the company operating as a strategic partner for creators and traditional talent, helping expand their brands and businesses across the entire media, sports and consumer landscape, including television and streaming, podcasts, publishing and gaming, corporate initiatives and investment.

Zalkind’s career as a talent executive and producer has seen her be responsible for putting some of the most notable names in entertainment on camera for the first time. She has worked with Akwafina, Ali Wong, Charlemagne The God, Chrissy Teigen, Jake and Logan Paul and Liza Koshy, among others, and across hit series such as The Hills, Jersey Shore, Punk’d, Teen Mom and Ink Master.

Over 20 years, Zalkind rose through the ranks at Paramount and MTV from talent producer to senior VP of talent and content development at Paramount Global, formerly ViacomCBS/MTV.

“Today’s talent transcends traditional entertainment—they are their own channels, brands and businesses,” said Courtney White, president of Wheelhouse. “Wheelhouse is built for those entrepreneurial creators, athletes and entertainers looking to align with content and production, brand, sports, investment and talent-management. Adding Jessica’s track record and relationships to the mix, we are perfectly positioned to amplify and expand Wheelhouse’s ‘lighting in a bottle’ collaborations.”

Zalkind commented, “Discovering talent means recognizing potential in unexpected places, while developing talent demands a holistic, deeply personalized approach—true creative potential is realized only when both elements work in tandem, and that’s where Wheelhouse truly excels. Brent, Courtney and the entire team bring not only exceptional resources, but also the strategic space to cultivate ideas, incubate innovation and embrace calculated risk. That’s the foundation upon which standout talent and lasting impact are built.”