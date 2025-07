ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 2,850 entries, 72 animated shorts have been selected to compete in the commissioned animation, narrative short animation, non-narrative short animation, student animation and Canadian student animation categories at this year’s Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF).

“International animation continues to surprise,” says Chris Robinson, artistic director of the OIAF. “Even as the world spins through chaos, fear and conflict, our community has turned to humor as a vibrant counterpoint. A few years ago, we introduced the Hélène Tanguay Award for Humour to shine a spotlight on the funnier side of animation—and this year’s selections deliver every flavor you could hope for: sharp satire, whimsical absurdity, delightfully dark twists and good old-fashioned slapstick.”

Winners will be announced on September 27 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. The presentation will include the Bento Box Award for Best Student Animation, while TVPaint Animation, a 2D animation software company, will present an educational license to the winner of the TVPaint Canadian Student Award. XPPen and Wacom return to present product awards to the respective winners of the XPPen Craft Award Prize for Best Animation Technique and the Wacom Public Prize. The Animation Mentor Best Narrative Short Award grants a full scholarship for a 3D animation course. ASIFA-International will present the ASIFA International 65th Anniversary Best Non-Narrative Award.