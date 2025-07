ADVERTISEMENT

Content Kings has tapped Nicki Gottlieb, whose credits include Inside the Ambulance, Secrets of the London Underground and Fraud Squad, as COO.

Gottlieb has been enlisted to drive the commercial and strategic direction at Content Kings, working to develop shows for streamers, broadcasters and digital platforms.

“I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of Content Kings and to work with such a talented, collaborative team,” Gottlieb said. “There’s a real buzz here—everyone’s full of ideas and passion for what we do. With our worldwide reach, the possibilities are endless. I can’t wait to see where our ideas take us next!”

Group CEO Gavin Hay noted: “Nicki’s appointment is a fantastic step forward for Content Kings. Her track record and vision align perfectly with our ambitions for growth and innovation. We’re delighted to welcome her on board.”

Content Kings has also merged the Brown Bob catalogue with its own and lifted the lid on Lip Reading The Royals, created by Jonathan Levi, CEO of Content Kings TV. “It’s been a real joy developing Lip Reading The Royals and seeing it connect with audiences around the world. The format’s playful approach and universal appeal have opened the door for us to explore even more creative possibilities, and I’m excited to see how the brand continues to grow with each new edition.”