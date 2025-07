ADVERTISEMENT

The French Professional Football League (LFP) has revealed the pricing and partnership details for its new streaming platform, Ligue 1+.

Launching August 15, the platform will deliver eight exclusive live matches every weekend and a ninth match on a replay basis from the Ligue 1 McDonald’s tournament. Beyond match coverage and commentary, there will be interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, original content and more.

The platform will be available for €14.99 a month, with a special €9.99 offer for use on mobiles, tablets and computers by the under-26 set.

The platform launches with partnerships in place with Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free, SFR and DAZN.