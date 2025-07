ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Berelc has joined the cast of the Tubi original YA romantic comedy Kissing is the Easy Part and is set to executive produce the movie, based on a Wattpad web novel.

Berelc will star opposite Asher Angel in the film, which also features Jennifer Robertson. Fawzia Mirza is set to direct the film, based on the web novel of the same name by Christine Duann, adapted by Rebecca Webb.

“I’ve always wanted to make a classic high school romcom, so it’s a dream to be directing Kissing is the Easy Part with Asher, Paris and our amazing cast and crew,” Mirza said. “Now more than ever, we need films that center joy, love, and possibility, and I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Kissing and be reminded of the power of the romcom.”

“We are delighted to welcome Paris, Jennifer and this talented ensemble cast as they join Asher in breathing life into these charming and dynamic characters,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “With Fawzia’s unique vision guiding the narrative, this heartfelt love story promises to connect deeply with young audiences and fits in perfectly with our young adult slate of original movies.”

Kissing is the Easy Part is produced by WEBTOON Productions’ David Madden, Jason Goldberg and Wattpad President Aron Levitz.