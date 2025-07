ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, is producing a new sketch comedy series starring and executive produced by Larry David for HBO.

The as-yet-untitled six-part sketch comedy limited series is being penned by David and Jeff Schaffer and will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other guest stars.

Amy Gravitt, executive VP and head of HBO and HBO Max comedy programming, said, “It’s hard to remember a time before Curb, or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life. We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial.”

Former President Obama commented: “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David, executive producer, writer and star, added, “Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Jeff Schaffer, executive producer, writer and director, added, “The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing.”