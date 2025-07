ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has acquired seasons one and two of Death Inc. and will exclusively premiere a third season of the Spanish comedy, first commissioned by Movistar Plus+ as Muertos S.L.

The comedy was created by Alberto and Laura Caballero. Seasons one and two land on the global streamer on July 31, with season three dropping worldwide on August 21. It is set in a family-run funeral home and stars Carlos Areces, Ascen López, Salva Reina, Aitziber Garmendia, Adriana Torrebejano, Diego Martín, Gerard B. Fillmore, Amaia Salamanca, Roque Ruiz, Lorea Intxausti and Manolo Cal (Cuéntame cómo pasó).

The series is produced by Contubernio Films, directed by Laura Caballero, and written by Alberto Caballero, Daniel Deorador, Julián Sastre and Nando Abad.