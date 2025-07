ADVERTISEMENT

WEBTOON Entertainment is rebranding and restructuring its operations in North America.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is rebranding as WEBTOON Productions, to be led by David Madden as president. Madden will oversee the development, production and sales of feature film, TV and animated adaptations from WEBTOON and Wattpad. He has been with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios since 2022 as head of global entertainment.

Maximilian Jo, general counsel and corporate secretary for WEBTOON Entertainment, will take on a new concurrent role as VP and head of strategy for the company’s global IP business team.

Tina McIntyre has been named head of the newly formed WEBTOON Consumer Goods division.

Madden, Jo and McIntyre report to Yongsoo Kim, WEBTOON Entertainment’s chief strategy officer and head of Global WEBTOON.